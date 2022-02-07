School administrators seek vaccine mandate exemption over prom

It’s a rite of passage for high school students – Junior prom. But some students at Monte Vista High School in Danville are not allowed to go because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Obviously Junior prom is a big deal," said student Jesse Stock. "A lot of my friends the past couple days have been really sad about it, emailing the school district and certain people. Many people bought their dresses, spent a lot of money, got all excited and ready and they can't go because they're not vaccinated."

"I just think frankly, people should be vaccinated by now," said student Robert Plattner.

The dance is Saturday, at the Scottish Rite Center near Oakland’s Lake Merritt. Monte Vista High School principal, Dr. Kevin Ahern, said when they booked the venue, the rules were different. Students would need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test to enter. Now, it’s vaccination only.

"It's really hard to tell a student, no you can't because of this situation, because things changed. And it was very disappointing. There was anger, there was sadness, there was concern."

Back in December, the City of Oakland passed an ordinance, requiring proof of vaccination for everyone 12 and older at indoor locations starting February 1st. Principal Ahern sent a proposal to the Oakland City Council, asking for an exemption.

MORE: Oakland to require proof of vaccination for indoor spaces like bars, coffee shops, gyms

He offered to have all unvaccinated students tested at the school the night before prom. Principal Ahern said, "I have great respect for the decision that was made, but at the same time these are students. This is a very controlled environment, the students are masked, the majority are vaccinated, so we are talking about a small percentage of students who are wanting to come to enjoy the event."

The school can’t reschedule the event because the venue is booked for months.

So far, the city council has not responded to the proposal. "I’d like to hear something from them," said Principal Ahern. "Even if it’s a no. I just would like something I can share with my community so we can take the next steps."

In an email, the Oakland Scottish Rite Center said, "We will abide by and enforce all local city, county, state, and federal protocols related to COVID-19 safety measures. Exceptions will not be made.