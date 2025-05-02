School employee facing felony charges, including rape of underaged student in Walnut Creek

article

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday announced charges against a man accused of raping a minor.

Suspect was employed at school

What we know:

Officials say Gerard Flaherty, 43, of Pleasant Hill was arrested this week by Walnut Creek police for sex with an underage student. The Walnut Creek Police Department said at the time of his arrest Flaherty was employed by the Contra Costa School of Performing Arts in Walnut Creek.

Based on the charges by the D.A.'s office, we know the child is over 14 years old. The charter school includes grades 6 through 12. Police said because of the child's age, no further details were available.

Police said the suspect is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility without bail.

Flaherty is facing felony charges for child rape (over 14 years old), assault with intent to commit a felony against a victim under 18-years-old and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Police said detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking if anyone has information on this case or any other potential victims to contact them.