School garden funded by Steph and Ayesha Curry in Oakland vandalized

article

Someone tore apart the garden at a school garden that had been funded by Steph and Ayesha's foundation.

The vandalism was discovered Monday at Global Family Elementary School at 2035 40th Ave., although it had probably occurred over the weekend, Oakland Unified School District officials said in a news release.

Employees at the school said vandals tore apart the planters, ripped out the irrigation system, broke all the wooden benches, damaged a ladder, and left everything in the area in disarray.

School is out for the summer and no students will likely see the damage, OUSD said.

"It's unfortunate that anyone would think that causing this kind of damage anywhere would be fun, funny, or a good idea," OUSD said.

This is the first time that a playground project created by Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and KABOOM! at an OUSD school has been intentionally damaged, the district said.

The garden at Global Elementary School was vandalized. Photo: OUSD