Scott Wiener, a state senator representing San Francisco, has formed a committee to explore his possible candidacy for the congressional seat held by Nancy Pelosi.

Wiener, a Democrat, said he would only run for Congress if the former House speaker does not seek re-election.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is one of the most effective and transformational leaders we’ve ever had. I am and will continue to be grateful to have her as my representative in Congress for as long as she is willing to serve," said Wiener. "I’m exploring my options for a potential Congressional run in the event she decides to step down. It’s a privilege to serve our community as State Senator, and I look forward to continuing to work day and night for the people of San Francisco."

Pelosi, who was first elected to the House in 1987, stepped back from her leadership role in the Democratic Party in November. But she has not said whether she will retire after her current term ends next year.