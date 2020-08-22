SCU Fires continue to grow; no relief in sight for weary firefighters

(KTVU and wire report) -- Cal Fire reports the SCU Lightning Complex Fires have burned 274,968 acres or 359 square miles.

Containment of these fires is at 10-percent.

The approximately 20 separate fires are burning in multiple locations throughout Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

There are fears that the fires will head to the Central Valley, as new evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Merced County.

As of Friday night, Cal Fire was reporting there were two first-responder injuries and two civilian injuries.

The fires were threatening 20,065 structures, and five structures were reported destroyed.

Crews were planning Friday night to build direct and indirect fire lines and were making the protection of sensitive wildlife and critical power and communication infrastructure a top priority, according to Cal Fire.



