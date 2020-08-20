SCU Lightning Complex Fire expands to 157,475 acres
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire, which stretches across parts of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, has grown to 157,475 acres, Cal Fire announced Thursday evening.
Firefighters have established 5% containment against the fire.
There are about 20 fires in this group that are divided into three zones, the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone.
"The fires continue to burn in steep, rugged terrain and are influenced by extreme temperatures, and low relative humidity," Cal Fire said.
Two people have been injured, Cal Fire said, but no structures have been damaged.
Footage released by firefighters from San Luis Obispo, who are helping combat the fire, shows flames near a home on Mt. Hamilton.
EVACUATION ORDERS:
Alameda County / Stanislaus County
- Frank Raines Park to Mines Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
Alameda County
- All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line
Stanislaus County
- All Areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande Community
Santa Clara County
- North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line
- West of San Antonio Valley Rd.
- West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line
- East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.
- South of Santa Clara County Line
(Unincorporated area of Santa Clara County East of the City of San Jose)
- East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.to Three Springs Rd.
- North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.
- South of Santa Clara County Line
- West of the Fire Perimeter
EVACUATION WARNINGS:
Alameda County
- City of Fremont - Mill Creek Road
Stanislaus County
- South of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line
- West of the I-5
- North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line
- East of Santa Clara County Line
Santa Clara County
- East of San Jose City limits
- South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.
- North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line
- East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line
EVACUATION CENTERS:
- Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363
- Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035
ROAD CLOSURES:
- Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande PKWY
- Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.
- Hwy 130 at Quinby Rd.