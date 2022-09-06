article

A surf photographer captured an uncommon scene at a Santa Cruz beach last weekend: his dog fetching a ball with a seal.

Posted by @christoq on Twitter, the dog and seal are seen bouncing through the ocean, chasing after a ball thrown by the dog's owner. As of Tuesday, the video had over 1.6 million views.

The video shows the seal approaching shore as the owner tosses the ball. The seal leaps into the air attempting to beat the dog to the ball, but the dog wins and brings it back to the owner.

Many responded that the video made their day.

"Land puppy meet sea puppy," replied @sounddude18. Another user pointed out that dogs and seals are actually related as both are part of the suborder caniformia within the carnivora order.

Others responded that people should be cautious, as seals can be aggressive.

"Sorry to be a killjoy but seals are not to be trifled with," said @teachallamerica. "I would never have let my dog near one."