Search for person responsible for deadly SF shooting

article

San Francisco Police are asking the public's help in finding the person responsible for a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

It was reported at 1:50 a.m., at the corner of McAllister and Jones Streets, near the Civic Center and north of Market Street.

Authorities announced that officers from the Tenderloin Station responded, while investigators were later called to the scene.

Police did not identify the victim, nor disclose the individual's gender.

Anyone who may know what happened, is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line, 415-575-4444.