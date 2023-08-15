Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl in Alameda County

article

Authorities in Alameda County are in search of a 15-year-old girl who left home a month ago.

Mariah Conley left her home on July 13 to stay at a friend's place, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. However, she was last seen at her friend's residence on 163rd Avenue in San Leandro on July 16, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials indicated that Mariah's family had maintained communication with her, but lost contact around August 13, sheriff's deputies said.

Mariah is 5'1" tall and weighs 156 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a black and pink shirt, along with dark jeans.

Mariah had a cellphone with her that she uses over Wi-Fi. She is familiar with using public transportation, and authorities said she did not have money in her possession.

The sheriff's office expressed deep concern for Mariah's safety and asked for the public's assistantance in finding her, saying, "Please help us get her home."

Anyone who locates Mariah is strongly urged to contact the sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721.