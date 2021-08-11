Second suspect arrested in 6-year-old's shooting death in San Francisco

article

San Francisco police on Wednesday, arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy on the Fourth of July holiday in 2020.

Police arrested Deshaune Lumpkin, of San Francisco, on the 1100 block of Scott Street.

Lumpkin was arrested for his outstanding warrant for the homicide of Jace Young, police said.

The boy was gunned down while watching holiday fireworks in the Bayview District. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Earlier this year, police arrested 18-year-old James Harbor in connection to the shooting. He was booked on homicide and attempted homicide charges as another person was injured in the shooting.

Police said while arrests have been made, this is an open and active investigation.