'Car-tastrophe': Avoid the Bay Bridge at all costs this weekend

The Brief The eastbound side of I-80 between 17th and Fourth streets will be fully closed from April 17 at 11 p.m. until April 20 at 6 a.m. The closure will allow crews to perform rehabilitation work on the 71-year-old Central and Bayshore freeway viaducts. The department "strongly urged" motorists to avoid the stretch of freeway as the work is completed, and advised travelers to consider public transportation.



Caltrans will fully close an eastbound stretch of Interstate 80 over the weekend beginning on Friday, portending traffic headaches for those looking to traverse the Bay Bridge.

Rehab work

What we know:

Detours will be provided for Peninsula drivers looking to cross the Bay Bridge and for those driving from Highway 101. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

The eastbound side of I-80 between 17th and Fourth streets in San Francisco will be fully closed from April 17 at 11 p.m. until April 20 at 6 a.m. in order to allow crews to perform rehabilitation work on the 71-year-old Central and Bayshore Freeway viaducts, according to Caltrans.

Also closed will be the southbound and northbound connector ramps between Highway 101 and the eastbound side of I-80.

"Performing this work now allows Caltrans to address critical maintenance needs, preserve the existing infrastructure, and ensure continued safety for motorists, commuters, pedestrians, and cyclists traveling through and beneath the structures," the department said.

How to avoid the closures

What you can do:

The department "strongly urged" motorists to avoid the stretch of freeway as the work is completed, and advised travelers to consider public transportation.

A detour for Peninsula drivers looking to cross the Bay Bridge will start at the Ninth Street freeway and will travel along Bryant Street before offering access back onto the freeway at the Fifth Street onramp.

Those driving from Highway 101 were advised to take Folsom Street and enter the freeway at the Essex Street onramp.