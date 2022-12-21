Security at Pelosi's San Francisco home hadn't been reviewed since 2018

The San Francisco home where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was bludgeoned by an intruder in late October had not been assessed by Capitol Police in four years, the police chief said on Tuesday.

In an interview with CNN, Chief Thomas Manger said security measures at the Pelosi home had not been reviewed by Capitol police since 2018. At that time its unclear what recommendations were given and which ones were implemented, but Capitol police have assessed the Pelosi's home since the attack. Manger told CNN, his office will perform security assessments more frequently.

Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was viciously attacked with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28. by an intruder who was on a mission to kidnap the House Speaker, authorities said.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and other injuries in what authorities said was an intentional political attack.

Even after the House Speaker steps down from her leadership role she may continue to receive security protection, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The news outlet reports that a provision added to the federal budget bill this week that would allow house speakers to continue receiving Capitol police protection after they leave office.

It would be guaranteed for their first year after exiting office. After that their safety risks would be reevaluated.