Judge: Paul Pelosi attacker will stand trial over state charges

David DePape, the man accused of physically attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, is headed to trial.

Prosecutors in Wednesday's preliminary hearing presented their case providing evidence that Depape is culpable for his charges, including the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi.

Prosecutors provided two separate videos, including bodycam footage of one of the officers who first responded to the scene on Oct. 28. The hammer used in the alleged attack was also presented, being unsealed from an evidence bag by one of the responding officers, who also testified.

A courtroom sketch of suspect, David DePape at his arraignment on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, on charges in the attack on Paul Pelosi. (Illustration by Vicki Behringer)

In the bodycam footage, both Pelosi and Depape were seen holding the hammer. In less than 20 seconds later of officers approaching the pair, DePape struck Pelosi.

An interview with DePape was also presented, showing DePape admitting wanting to hold Speaker Pelosi hostage but would ultimately let her go if she "told the truth."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, assaulted with hammer by home intruder in San Francisco

"We are pleased to announce that he was held to answer for all of the charges that were filed against him," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "Which include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and threats to a public official."

DePape's attorney, a public defender, said there was no previous intent to harm Pelosi and that it was a "spur of the moment."

"It was a probable cause hearing, it went as expected," said lawyer Adam Lipson. "I've got no further comments today about the case, Mr. DePape is going to be fighting this case in court, not in the hallway."

RELATED: Cameras at Nancy Pelosi's house not monitored by Capitol Police during attack

The responding officer additionally stated in his testimony that DePape had intentions to attack Gov. Gavin Newsom and actor Tom Hanks, and that he also did not expect to survive the ordeal. Instead, he expected to be killed in his political pursuit.

DePape will return to court on Dec. 28 for the state charges. He faces separate, federal charges of "assault on the family of a public official" and kidnapping charges. His federal court date is scheduled for February.

FILE ART - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband, Paul Pelosi.

FOR MORE: Nancy Pelosi says husband is 'coming along' after San Francisco hammer attack



