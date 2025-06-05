Security guard spots Crockett hillside fire

Firefighters in Contra Costa County quickly took care of a hillside grass fire near Crockett on Thursday morning, first spotted by an alert security guard.

The second-alarm fire burned about 10 acres near some power lines at about 3 a.m. at 156 Old County Road.

A security guard of a nearby industrial company saw flames from this hillside and called it in.

Firefighters immediately contained the flames despite a very windy morning.

Cal Fire SCU Battalion Chief Chris Steggall said that crews were sticking around to mop up the fire.