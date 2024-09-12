See the Golden State Valkyries new locker room at Chase Center

article

The Golden State Valkyries unveiled plans for its facilities in San Francisco and Oakland.

In new renderings released Thursday, the Bay Area's new WNBA team is giving fans a look at its plans for its locker room at Chase Center and practice facility in Oakland.

The V-shaped locker room will be 6,800 square feet and includes a training room, hot and cold tubs, and dining areas.

Rendering of Golden State Valkyries locker room at Chase Center (courtesy: Golden State Valkyries)

The practice facility boasts 31,800 square feet of training space.

It includes two full-sized basketball courts with a total of 17 basketball hoops.

Rendering of Golden State Valkyries practice gym in Oakland (courtesy: Golden State Valkyries)

The facility operated as the Golden State Warriors facility from 1997-2019, and is equipped with a dedicated players' lounge and hot and cold pools.

The Golden State Valkyries will tip off during the WNBA's 2025 season.

It is headquartered in Oakland and will play at Chase Center in San Francisco.