Sen. Padilla inspects Customs and Border Patrol detention facility at SFO

The Brief Senator Alex Padilla on Thursday conducted an unannounced oversight visit to an immigration detention facility at San Francisco International Airport. Padilla said his office had recently received complaints about conditions at the facility, that detainees were being denied access to medical care, attorneys, and beds. The Department of Homeland Security has regulatory authority over SFO, which allows the agency to maintain a detention facility at the airport. A spokesperson said staff do not assist with the facility.



United States Senator Alex Padilla on Thursday conducted an unannounced oversight visit to an immigration detention facility at San Francisco International Airport.

The facility, which is overseen by Customs and Border Protection, recently made headlines over reports that detainees were denied access to medical care, attorneys or even beds.

"No one in our state or country should have to live in fear of this Administration’s cruelty and attacks on immigrants. And yet, there are extremely concerning reports that valid green card holders and other immigrants are being detained at SFO for days on end without access to adequate medical care or legal representation," Padilla said in a press release. "Constituents have reached out to my office with serious concerns about what is happening inside immigration detention facilities, including spaces like the one at SFO, and those concerns demand answers.

"As a United States Senator, I have a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight, see these facilities firsthand, and hold the federal government accountable for how it treats people in its custody. Today’s visit was an important step in continuing to shine a light on a cruel and inhumane system enabled by the Trump Administration that operates without transparency or accountability."

CBP has not, as of this writing, responded to a request for comment.

SFO

What they're saying:

Doug Yakel, public information officer for SFO, said the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies have "extensive regulatory authority" over US airports — jurisdiction that extends to security procedures, passenger screening, customs, and immigration enforcement.

"As a result of this federal regulation, SFO does not have the authority to regulate or prohibit such activities," Yakel said in a statement. "This includes the Customs and Border Protection facility, and SFO is not involved in any decisions about approving or denying entry into the United States, or how the facility is utilized."

The airport, being a department of the city and county of San Francisco, Yakel said, supports San Francisco’s status as a Sanctuary City, and staff is not involved in DHS decision-making or operations.

Multiple visits

Big picture view:

Padilla has this year visited multiple immigration facilities, including the California City and Otay Mesa detention centers, where he was able to communicate firsthand with detainees.

Padilla and Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill) in June raised concerns about an increase in deaths among detainees in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since January 2025 — 43-year-old Georgian Artmeladze, died in June while in ICE custody. He was the 50th person to die in ICE custody during the second Trump Administration.