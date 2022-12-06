Sen. Scott Wiener receives bomb threat targeting home, Capitol office

article

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said Tuesday he received a bomb threat targeting his home and office, the latest action targeting the politician for what he says is his support of LGBTQ issues.

Wiener last week criticized what he called "homophobic" comments by conservative pundit Charlie Kirk and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, that accused the San Francisco politician of being in favor of "mutilating children" and being a "communist groomer."

The comments escalated to a threat of violence Tuesday, when Wiener said he learned from police that "someone issued a bomb threat against me, listing my specific home address and also threatening to shoot up my Capitol office" in Sacramento.

The state senator said that it was the second bomb threat he'd received this year.

"This latest wave of death threats against me relates to my work to end discrimination against LGBTQ people in the criminal justice system and my work to ensure the safety of transgender children and their families," Wiener said.

The state senator said that an email was sent that said, "'we will f---ing kill you'" and called him "a pedophile and groomer."

He pointed to right wing commentators and politicians, saying their words fueled the "harassment, stalking, threats, and violence against our community. People are dying as a result. Responsible political leaders on the right must call it out and stop tolerating it."

Wiener promised to continue his work and not be deterred by such threats. "I will always fight for the LGBTQ community -- and for the community as a whole," he said, "and will never let these threats stop that work."

KTVU contributed to this story.