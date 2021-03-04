Settlement OKs return of indoor youth sports in California

article

Indoor sports in California can soon resume after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by two high-school athletes.

The settlement means indoor youth sports can return in counties where there are 14 or fewer new cases of the coronavirus for every 100,000 people. Athletes and coaches would be tested prior to competition in most cases.

Details of the settlement agreement were confirmed by attorneys who represented the students in the lawsuit. California public health officials did not confirm the settlement. But Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state would issue new guidance soon.

