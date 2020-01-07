Seventeen people displaced in Gilroy apartment fire

Seventeen people were displaced by an apartment fire in Gilroy early Tuesday morning, said authorities.

The fire was reported at 12:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Kelton Drive, near Santa Teresa Boulevard.

The first fire crew saw smoke when they arrived on scene, said Gilroy Division Fire Chief Jim Wyatt.

Wyatt said the cause of the fire was being investigated, but it started in a bedroom from the second floor of a two story apartment.

Authorities called for additional aid, because of the threat that the fire could get worse.

But all 17 tenants,12 adults and 5 children, in the apartment complex were able to escape without any injuries.

Firefighters made a vent, by cutting a hole in the roof of the building, so smoke could be released.

Fire agencies that responded, included Gilroy, Cal Fire, Morgan Hill and San Jose.

The Red Cross was also called in to help comfort tenants.

Seventeen displaced in Gilroy apartment fire