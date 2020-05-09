Several arrests made in six San Francisco arson cases

article

A task force made up of two investigative units of the San Francisco Fire Department this week announced arrests in several arson investigations in the city.

Joseph Hawkins, 57, of San Francisco, was arrested Monday by Richmond Station officers as the suspect in setting fire to a shopping cart. He was booked on charges of arson and possession of flammable or combustible materials.

Timothy Andrews, 46, of San Francisco, was recognized by Taraval Station officers from an alert issued by the Arson Task Force and arrested Tuesday for allegedly setting a trash bin and carport on fire in the Park Merced residential complex. Andrews was arrested and booked on charges of arson and possession of flammable or combustible materials.

Greenbrae resident Delvyn Fallis, 47, was recognized Tuesday by Central Station officers from a bulletin put out by the task force as the suspect in setting an electronic key reader on fire in the 100 block of Columbus Avenue. He was booked on charges of arson and possession of flammable or combustible materials.

Also arrested Tuesday was 47-year-old Kimberly Jackson, identified from a task force bulletin by Southern Station officers and arrested for allegedly igniting recycling garbage cans. Jackson was booked for arson and possession of flammable or combustible materials.

San Francisco resident Traci Traci, 39, was arrested by Central Station officers for lighting the side of a building on fire. Traci was booked for arson, possession of flammable or combustible materials and probation violation.

On Thursday, 47 year-old Byron Thompson of San Francisco was arrested by Tenderloin Task Force Officers for allegedly setting a garbage can on fire inside a building. Thompson was booked for arson and possession of flammable or combustible materials.

The arrests, which came during National Arson Awareness Week, were made by members of the department's Bureau of Fire Investigation and its SFPD Special Investigation Division.