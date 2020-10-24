Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
8
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Freeze Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until TUE 1:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Several East Bay parks closed Sunday due to wildfire risk

By Eli Walsh
Published 
Severe Weather
Bay City News

East Bay Parks closing due to severe weather

The parks will close on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several public parks in the East Bay hills will be closed Sunday in anticipation of high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation that will combine to pose a significant fire risk, the East Bay Regional Parks District said Friday.

The closures include Anthony Chabot Regional Park, Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve, Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve, Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area, Lake Chabot Regional Park, Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve, Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park, Roberts Regional Recreation Area, Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve, Tilden Regional Park and Wildcat Canyon Regional Park.

The parks will be closed from Sunday through Monday due to the increased chance of fires, according to the Parks District.

Much of the Bay Area is under a fire weather watch from the National Weather Service, spanning Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. In some mountainous parts of the BayArea, wind gusts could reach as high as 70 mph, forecasters said.

Parks District Fire Department and Cal Fire officials will staff multiple affected parks. People found trespassing in the closed parks will be subject to a fine or arrest.

Up-to-date information on the park closures can be found at ebparks.org.