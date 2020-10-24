Several East Bay parks closed Sunday due to wildfire risk

Several public parks in the East Bay hills will be closed Sunday in anticipation of high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation that will combine to pose a significant fire risk, the East Bay Regional Parks District said Friday.

The closures include Anthony Chabot Regional Park, Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve, Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve, Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area, Lake Chabot Regional Park, Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve, Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park, Roberts Regional Recreation Area, Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve, Tilden Regional Park and Wildcat Canyon Regional Park.

The parks will be closed from Sunday through Monday due to the increased chance of fires, according to the Parks District.

Much of the Bay Area is under a fire weather watch from the National Weather Service, spanning Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. In some mountainous parts of the BayArea, wind gusts could reach as high as 70 mph, forecasters said.

Parks District Fire Department and Cal Fire officials will staff multiple affected parks. People found trespassing in the closed parks will be subject to a fine or arrest.

Up-to-date information on the park closures can be found at ebparks.org.