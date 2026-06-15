Several sideshows pop up in San Jose, police said they had 'staffing' issues

The Brief San Jose police officers responded to several sideshows that erupted at multiple locations across the city over the weekend. Video from the scenes on Saturday night showed what appeared to be hundreds of people gathered at each spot as drivers performed stunting maneuvers. Department officials blamed the lack of citations and arrests on "staffing" constraints and a "large call volume" occurring at the same time.



San Jose police officers responded to several sideshows that erupted at multiple locations across the city over the weekend.

Hundreds gather

What we know:

Video from the scenes on Saturday night showed what appeared to be hundreds of people gathered at each spot as drivers performed stunting maneuvers from roughly 10:40 p.m. to nearly 1 a.m.

Sideshows were spotted at the shopping center at 352 Capitol Avenue, where between 60 to 80 people gathered as drivers performed stunts in the parking lot.

Crowds also appeared at Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Road, where at one point, the driver of a Mustang was doing donuts before a San Jose police officer chased the car as it fled away, video shows.

Spectators also gathered at Hellyer and Embedded Way, where some in the crowd shot off fireworks, video shows. A spectator was also seen struck by a car and falling to the ground, though the person didn't appear too injured from the video.

‘Staffing’ issues

What they're saying:

While officers were able to successfully disperse the crowds and vehicles, the San Jose Police Department stated they could not perform "large-scale enforcement."

Department officials blamed the lack of citations and arrests on "staffing" constraints and a "large call volume" occurring at the same time.

It remains unclear if any of the vehicles involved in the overnight activity were stolen, or if the gatherings caused any property damage.

The driver of a Mustang was doing donuts before a San Jose police officer chased the car as it fled away, AioFilmz video shows. June 13, 2026

San Jose police officers responded to several sideshows that erupted at multiple locations across the city over the weekend. June 13, 2026 Photo: AioFilmz Expand