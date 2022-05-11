International auto burglary scam ran through San Francisco boba shop: DA

San Francisco investigators busted an international auto burglary fencing operation and recovered more than 1,000 electronic goods, District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced.

"Operation Bulldog" investigators put high-value electronic goods, such as cell phones and laptops with tracking devices inside "bait cars" in plain sight. Those bait cars were broken into, enabling the investigators to follow the stolen electronics to the alleged ring leader of the fencing scheme, Quoc Le, 41, according to the DA's office.

The tracker led investigators to a Quickly boba shop on Larkin Street, according to the Chronicle. The shop was owned by Le's wife and was reportedly used as a front for the fencing operation.

The electronic goods were then shipped to Southern California and internationally, including Vietnam and Hong Kong, Boudin said.

Le was arrested and charged Monday with eight counts of felony and four counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, according to prosecutors.

In addition to the arrest, investigators also recovered over 130 file boxes of electronic devices and $13,000 of cash, according to Boudin's staff.