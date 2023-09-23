SF Chinatown kicks off 33rd annual Moon Cake festival

San Francisco Chinatown launched its 33rd annual Autumn Moon Cake Festival Saturday afternoon in a celebration of traditional Chinese culture.

The vibrant streets of Chinatown welcomed visitors to enjoy food and live entertainment.

Some of Saturday's performances included a Chinese dance group, children's theater, and a special appearance by actor Rich Ting from HBO's "Warrior" series.

Community leaders say this time of year is all about reunion and family.

"The August Moon is the roundest full moon in the year…it's one of a very important festival we all remember," said the First Vice President of Chinatown's Lion Club Kammee Tong.

The festival also commemorates when the Mongolian government was overthrown in China by revolutionaries.

This is a two-day event, ending Sunday evening. Sunday festivities kick off in the morning with tai chi and lion dancing performances.

