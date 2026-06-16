SF Chinatown’s historic Great Star Theater faces temporary financial crisis
SAN FRANCISCO - The husband-and-wife team responsible for restoring a historic theater in San Francisco’s Chinatown say they are facing temporary financial difficulties keeping the venue operating as a nonprofit.
Financial gap
What they're saying:
Co-founders Roger Pincombe and Alice Chu took over the Great Star Theater five years ago.
After renovating the space, they have relied on a mix of ticket sales from a variety of live shows—ranging from large productions to small community events—and space rentals to keep the business afloat.
However, the founders say they are currently dealing with a financial gap of about $45,000, leaving them struggling to pay their small staff and monthly bills.
"I just fell in love with the place," Pincombe said. "There's a soul to it, a vibe to it. I love it."
Summmer season, hurdles
According to the founders, the summer season is always less busy for the theater. The current deficit was compounded by a series of unexpected operational hurdles.
"We had a variety of repair work that happened this year between the heating, the electrical, and the plumbing," Pincombe said. "We had some other unexpected expenses. We had some big commercial shows that pulled out, completely unrelated to anything here."
Relief on horizon
Relief is on the horizon, but it is still a few months away. The theater is currently waiting to receive a $100,000 grant from the San Francisco Arts Commission, alongside a smaller grant from the state.
Despite the immediate shortage of funds, the founders say the show will go on.
The couple is utilizing creative ways to raise funds, including selling merchandise designed by Chu as well as Chinese watercolors painted by her mother. The items are all part of a broader effort to preserve the historic theater, which is currently celebrating its 101st anniversary.
"This is a place where people can feel connected in real life," Chu said. "People are more and more isolated. This is a place where you have to come here in person to watch a show, enjoy it with your eyes, without looking at your phone."
What you can do:
To navigate the current challenges, the founders have launched an online fundraiser.
They note that the best way for the community to support the historic venue is to spread the word and buy tickets to upcoming live performances.
"Just a lot of heart and soul," Pincombe said. "We love what we do. There's no way we could do this if we didn't love it."
Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU
The Source: The co-founders of Great Star Theater