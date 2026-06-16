SF Chinatown’s historic Great Star Theater faces temporary financial crisis

The Brief The husband-and-wife team behind San Francisco's historic Great Star Theater announced they are facing a $45,000 budget deficit due to unexpected repair costs and canceled commercial shows. Co-founders Roger Pincombe and Alice Chu are currently waiting on a $100,000 grant from the San Francisco Arts Commission and a smaller state grant, both expected in a few months. The venue has launched an online fundraiser and is urging community members to support the 101-year-old theater by purchasing tickets and spreading awareness.



The husband-and-wife team responsible for restoring a historic theater in San Francisco’s Chinatown say they are facing temporary financial difficulties keeping the venue operating as a nonprofit.

Financial gap

What they're saying:

Co-founders Roger Pincombe and Alice Chu took over the Great Star Theater five years ago.

After renovating the space, they have relied on a mix of ticket sales from a variety of live shows—ranging from large productions to small community events—and space rentals to keep the business afloat.

However, the founders say they are currently dealing with a financial gap of about $45,000, leaving them struggling to pay their small staff and monthly bills.

"I just fell in love with the place," Pincombe said. "There's a soul to it, a vibe to it. I love it."

Summmer season, hurdles

According to the founders, the summer season is always less busy for the theater. The current deficit was compounded by a series of unexpected operational hurdles.

"We had a variety of repair work that happened this year between the heating, the electrical, and the plumbing," Pincombe said. "We had some other unexpected expenses. We had some big commercial shows that pulled out, completely unrelated to anything here."

Relief on horizon

Relief is on the horizon, but it is still a few months away. The theater is currently waiting to receive a $100,000 grant from the San Francisco Arts Commission, alongside a smaller grant from the state.

Despite the immediate shortage of funds, the founders say the show will go on.

The couple is utilizing creative ways to raise funds, including selling merchandise designed by Chu as well as Chinese watercolors painted by her mother. The items are all part of a broader effort to preserve the historic theater, which is currently celebrating its 101st anniversary.

"This is a place where people can feel connected in real life," Chu said. "People are more and more isolated. This is a place where you have to come here in person to watch a show, enjoy it with your eyes, without looking at your phone."

What you can do:

To navigate the current challenges, the founders have launched an online fundraiser.

They note that the best way for the community to support the historic venue is to spread the word and buy tickets to upcoming live performances.

"Just a lot of heart and soul," Pincombe said. "We love what we do. There's no way we could do this if we didn't love it."



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU





The Source: The co-founders of Great Star Theater



