SF Chinese New Year celebrations continue with street fair

San Francisco wrapped up its Chinese New Year celebrations Sunday night and the common response was an appreciation for a sense of normalcy.

For two days, the SF Chinese Chamber of Commerce put on a street fair that included performances, entertainment, and hundreds of vendors.

George Tan walked the streets of Chinatown early Saturday morning with his wife and two kids.

ALSO: Chinese New Year dragon named after Jasper Wu, boy killed by stray bullet on Oakland freeway

"We got some breakfast for him, some baked goods," he said, after shopping at the street fair vendors. "Now we're going to get some dim-sum."

SF's Chamber of Commerce says the large attendance is a testament to the city's preparedness to enter "endemic" mode.

"I think in the next coming weeks we'll see a rapid return to the way it was, to some degree, in San Francisco and people enjoying our city," said Rodney Fond, president and CEO of the SF Chamber.

"It's amazing," said Wayne Chan, SF street fair coordinator. "People are coming to us left and right saying thank you. We're glad this is happening again. We're glad you're bringing the community out, and we're glad to have a sense of normalcy."

Advertisement

ALSO: San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2022 roars back in style