SF DA recuses herself from case involving mayor's brother

San Francisco's new DA is recusing herself in the criminal case against Mayor London Breed's brother.

Brooke Jenkins is asking the California Attorney General's Office to consider Napolean Brown's request to reduce his prison sentence of more than 40 years.

He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, armed robbery and carjacking tied to a 2000 crime spree that resulted in the death of his girlfriend.

As first reported by SFGate, Brown’s attorney, Marc Zilversmit, said his client should be eligible for an earlier release due to new state laws.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that Jenkins publicly criticized ousted DA Chesa Boudin’s handling of the case, arguing that the charges against the defendants were too lenient and should have included gang enhancements.

Breed appointed Jenkins to her post after Boudin was recalled.



