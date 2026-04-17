SF Department of Public Health confirms first clade I mpox case

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The Brief The San Francisco Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced it had confirmed the first case of clade I mpox in the city. The individual has been hospitalized and is recovering. Individuals at risk of contracting the virus are encouraged to get vaccinated.



The San Francisco Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed the first case of clade 1 mpox in a city resident.

The case occurred in an unvaccinated adult who has been hospitalized and whose condition is improving. The person reported they had been in close contact with someone who had traveled internationally.

"SFDPH is closely monitoring mpox. While clade I mpox cases remain rare in the United States, clade II mpox cases continue to occur in San Francisco and throughout California," San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a press release. "This development reminds us just how important it is to be fully vaccinated against mpox if you are at risk. With summer travel and events quickly approaching, now is a great time to seek the mpox vaccine."

SFDPH, in a release announcing the case, stated the current exposure risk is low for individuals who are not in higher-risk groups .

What they're saying:

The department encourages anyone at risk of contracting the virus to receive both doses of the mpox vaccine, which protects against clade I and clade II, which are different strains.

The vaccine is available through healthcare providers and local pharmacies. Residents who are uninsured or have difficulty accessing care can visit locations listed at sf.gov/mpox .

The vaccine is safe for the immunocompromised, including those living with HIV and people taking immune-suppressing medications. People can receive their second dose if it’s been at least 28 days since their first dose. There is no need to restart the two-dose series if it’s been over 28 days since the first dose.

Dig deeper:

The 2022 mpox outbreak in the United States and California was caused by clade II mpox. In the United States, both strains are spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact, including during sexual activity.

Both strains cause similar symptoms, which may represent as a flu: fever, swollen lymph nodes, or fatigue. Following that, a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.

Anyone with a rash that looks like mpox should contact their healthcare provider to get tested, talk to their partners, and take steps to prevent the spread of infection.

Anyone is susceptible to mpox, but most reported cases in the United States are among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, as well as transgender persons who have sex with men.

Reported cases in the United States are rare, and public health officials are monitoring to determine if clade I mpox is more severe than clade II.