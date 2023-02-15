SF District Attorney charges man allegedly responsible for massive home explosion

article

Officials in San Francisco have filed multiple felony charges against the suspect they say is responsible for blowing up a home in San Francisco, killing a woman inside and badly injuring another.

San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, announced that the suspect will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, multiple drug manufacturing charges and two counts of child endangerment, among others.

Darron Price, 53, was arrested on Feb. 10, after the home he was living in unexpectedly exploded and erupted in flames.

Officials said the blast killed Prince's wife, 51-year-old Rita Prince.

The home, located on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue in San Francisco's Sunset district exploded on Feb. 9.

The blast was so intense, it lifted the house off of its foundation. Balls of fire were seen throughout the neighborhood.

In a news release, San Francisco police said there was an "active illegal narcotics manufacturing lab" inside that home. Records indicate that it was a PCP lab.

A home next door was also a complete loss. Neighbors said they thought they were experiencing an earthquake. Windows from nearby homes were blown out as a result of the blast.