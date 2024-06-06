SF Downtown First Thursdays kicks off Pride month celebration

Crowds are gathering in the South of Market, where music and dancing filled 2nd Street for San Francisco's second Downtown First Thursdays.

This month, Downtown First Thursdays has a special theme in honor of Pride, with dancing flash mobs and a giant 10-foot disco ball.

"We have a lot of incredible LGBTQ performers and partners here, so it’s a special day to celebrate and kick off pride," said Katy Birnbaum, CEO of Into the Streets, which is producing the event.

Last month, organizers said they saw 10,000 people come out, and they expected a big crowd for the second go-around.

"It's a way to have fun and also be proactive in our city’s recovery," said founder and organizer Manny Yekutiel.

With live music, dancing performers, and outdoor open bars, there are all sorts of free art activities,

"We have more ping pong tables, face painting, and henna tattoos," said Yekutiel.

So far, it’s drawing in visitors from all over the Bay Area, even tourists like Katie Li, who is only in the area for one more day.

"We overheard there was something happening on the street and so we came by to check it out," said Li.

Organizers said some of the businesses along 2nd street reported having record sales last month.

"All the businesses up and down were full [last time]," said Birnbaum.

Vendors also said it’s a big boost for them, as well.

"We really want to strive to make art more accessible to the community and this is just another way to do that," said Monica Navarro, a vendor with art group Evolved.

"There’s a lot of people out right now and so far it feels really safe," said a visitor from the East Bay, Natalie Duran.

Law enforcement and emergency medical staff were present, but organizers said they would cap the event to keep it safe for everyone.