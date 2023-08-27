SF farmers market moving to make room for skate park, pickleball courts

On September 3, the "Heart of the City" Farmers’ Market will be relocated from the United Nations Plaza to San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza.

But many members of the community who shop and live in the area are not happy about the city’s abrupt decision that will downsize the market and be inconvenient for many of the farmers and customers.

City officials, including the Recreation and Parks Department, are looking to change the space to discourage drug dealing and drug use in the plaza.

The pilot program will replace the vast walkway in the plaza and install a skate park, pickleball, ping pong tables and other family-friendly fun activities.

Three-inch letters inlaid with gold in gray pavement along the plaza tell the story of the United Nations as you walk towards City Hall from Hyde Street. The plaza pavement will be removed to make room for the new streetscape.

Those who depend on the bi-weekly farmers market are concerned about the forthcoming changes.

The neighborhood has been considered an urban food desert for decades.

It sits in the shadow of City Hall and just below the Tenderloin. More than 20,000 people on Sundays and Wednesdays shop for seasonal fresh fruits, vegetables and staples that are driven in by more than 50 California farmers. Many who travel for hours to sell their fruits and vegetables.

Carol Jean Wisnieski has lived in the neighborhood for over 50 years and said, "I'm just in tears about it. I’ve been shopping here since even before it was certified as a farmers’ market. I'm devastated by this, and I think the public has not had time to respond to what's going on!"

Steve Pullium serves as the executive director, of the ‘Heart of the City Farmers’ Market’

He’s worked on-site for 14 years and has been a longtime customer prior to being hired.

He shares the move will be hard on many customers, but also on the farmers.

He worries about those who come from far away and endure long days. They often need their trucks near their stalls for storage, to keep inventory cool and even to get rest after being on their feet all day.

"The biggest issue for the farmers is the space being smaller, and they won’t have access to their trucks," said Pullium.

"We still don't have water even though we're working on that," said Pullium. "The lighting is not as good over there, so when they come in at 4:30 in the morning we want to make sure that we have sufficient lighting for them to set up."

As for the customers, Pullium shared some of the most vulnerable shoppers will be impacted with the move, as it’s farther from the BART station at Civic Center.

"A lot of people will say, 'It's just right across the street.' But for customers with disabilities, there's a BART elevator down on the far end of this plaza. They'll have to go even further," he said. "We have several blind customers that come through that are afraid to cross that street. We'll take them around to all the vendors and help them shop, but now we have to maybe pick them up over here and walk them across the street. I'm not sure how we're going to manage to do that, but for some customers, it will. It will certainly have an impact."

Tenderloin resident David Elliott Lewis says the neighborhood doesn’t need ping pong and pickleball as much as they need fresh fruits and vegetables.

As co-chair of the Tenderloin People’s Congress, he worries about the farmers, the neighbors and the people that rely on this community for fresh produce.

"The city has known we've been a food desert for a long time and doing this reinforced relocation and downsizing of the market is going to just perpetuate the food desert," he said. "We're going to lose vendors here; we're going to lose quality produce. Some of these vendors have been here 40 years."

The move is said to be a 2-year pilot program, but Elliott Lewis says, he and others would prefer a pilot program to take six months and see how it goes.

Lewis handed out flyers announcing an organized rally and march from Civic Center plaza at 12:15 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The group will march to City Hall where they’ll rally at 1 pm.

Their hope is to keep the farmers’ market right where it’s been for over forty years.

