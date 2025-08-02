SF Fire Department rescues man found clinging to rocks in Lake Merced

article

A man was rescued from the waters of Lake Merced in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

San Francisco Fire Department firefighters were sent to the lake after receiving a report of a man who was seen clinging to the rocks just off of Harding Road, the department reported just before 6:40 p.m.

Firefighters rescued the man from Lake Merced and department paramedics evaluated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital for further examination of what were determined to be non-life-threatening injuries, the SFFD said.

It was not specified how the man entered the water.