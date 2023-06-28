SF first responders honored for response to Mission District mass shooting

San Francisco firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs were honored Tuesday for their fast response to a mass shooting in the Mission District that sent nine people to the hospital.

The city's Board of Supervisors praised the group of first responders at its most recent meeting on Tuesday.

On June 9, nine people at a community block party were shot and wounded in the drive-by shooting on 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Featured article

Officers arrived on the scene in about two minutes, and firefighters and paramedics were there a minute later. All victims are expected to survive, according to police, and authorities later took a person of interest into custody.

"We had all patients off the scene in an ambulance headed to the hospital within 20 minutes of our first arriving unit. And that is stellar," said Chief Janine Nicholson of the SF Fire Department during Tuesday's event.

Captain Thomas Harvey of the SF Police Department echoed Nicholson's praise, commenting on the importance of honoring the city's first responders.

"To acknowledge the work they do, to thank them for the work they're doing, it's a tremendous thing, and we're happy about that," Captain Harvey said.