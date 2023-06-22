San Francisco man says he was a passerby when he was hit by gunfire in Mission mass shooting

Alonzo Scott says he and a relative were out enjoying a Friday evening in San Francisco's Mission District, and never thought that a brief stop at a shop on 24th Street would put him right in the middle of the June 9 mass shooting.

"I happened to be there five maybe 10 minutes," said Scott.

Scott, 29, says he grew up in San Francisco and had never been to the Dying Breed apparel shop in the Mission District, so he and his relative decided to drop by the store to buy a hat.

Outside, music was playing, so Scott said they paused to listen and that's when he said he heard the gunshots.

"Bought his hat and just like that I heard pow. I didn't even look around. I just kind of like flinched and next thing you know, you heard pow. And I felt the wave and pressure hit me and I was on the floor and looking around and I didn't know why I was on the floor," said Scott.

He says he tried to stand up and then collapsed.

"I saw blood coming out of my leg and I just from there, I tried to crawl myself to safety," said Scott.

Scott said his relative didn't wait for ambulances, but rushed him to the hospital in their car.

"Potentially, saved my life," said Scott.

Photos on a Gofundme site started by his girlfriend, shows the severity of Scott's injuries. He said he's had to have multiple surgeries.

The bullet went through his leg.

Now, he has a painful path ahead to recover.

The injuries also are making it more difficult for him to support his family. He said he is a roofer and was attending cosmetology school to become a barber. Both are jobs that require him to stand for long periods of time.

Scott said his family has felt the pain of gun violence before. He lost a younger brother this past year and a tattoo on his arm marks the date another brother died in a shooting.

"I lost a brother in 2011 to violence and his anniversary coming up...I really choose peace over violence. I have a daughter. Got to be there for her, nephew and nieces," said Scott.

Scott said he's glad he is still alive to be a father figure to his nine-year-old girl and his late brother's children.

He said his family has faced poverty and struggles.

Scott says he has a message to whoever fired the shots.

"I really hope we can show peace and love towards each other and put negativity aside cause it's not going to end unless we make it," said Scott, "Respect life and understand that we all have some type of trouble that we go through."

"Whatever he got going on..I pray for him to look inside himself and understand there's bigger things in life," said Scott, "I pray for him."

