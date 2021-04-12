Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital officials ask for help identifying patient

article

Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Monday are asking for help identifying a man in the hospital's care.

The man is white, about 60 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 172 pounds. He has light brown hair and had a mustache and full beard, which has been shaved off.

The man was found on the morning of April 5 at Fifth and Howard streets, hospital officials said.

Anyone with information about the person can call (628) 206-8063 or email hospital spokesman Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.

