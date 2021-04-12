Expand / Collapse search

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital officials ask for help identifying patient

By Keith Burbank
San Francisco
Bay City News
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital officials are asking for help identifying this man found April 5, 2021, at Fifth and Howard streets in San Francisco (Photo courtesy of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital).

SAN FRANCISCO - Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Monday are asking for help identifying a man in the hospital's care. 

The man is white, about 60 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 172 pounds. He has light brown hair and had a mustache and full beard, which has been shaved off.  

The man was found on the morning of April 5 at Fifth and Howard streets, hospital officials said. 

Anyone with information about the person can call (628) 206-8063 or email hospital spokesman Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org. 
 