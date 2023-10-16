SF Giants' Alyssa Nakken interviews for manager's job, making history again

article

San Francisco Giants' assistant coach Alyssa Nakken has made history again, being recognized as the first woman to officially interview for a Major League Baseball manager job.

Sports news website, "The Athletic," first reported that Nakken was among the team’s internal candidates to go through the first round of interviews for the managerial position. The job vacancy came when Gabe Kapler was fired last month with three games left in the season and after the team failed to make the playoffs for a second straight year.

On Sunday, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed that Nakken interviewed last week.

Nakken isn’t a stranger to firsts. She made baseball history in 2020 when she became the first woman on an MLB coaching staff. And then in 2022, she became the first woman to coach on the field during an MLB game.

The 33-year-old is a Northern California native, growing up in Woodland in Yolo County. She attended Sacramento State where she was a three time all-conference player at first base and four-time Academic All American.

She joined the Giants as an intern 2014. She earned a master's degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco in 2015.

In August, her husband, Robert Abel, announced on social media that the couple was expecting their first child, a daughter, on Feb. 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.