San Francisco Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler

The San Francisco Giants have dismissed their manager Gabe Kapler, the team announced on social media Friday.

Kapler's ouster was announced days before the team's disappointing 2023 season comes to a close. The team is 78-81 this year and fell to fourth place in the NL West due to an anemic performance in the second half of the season. The Giants have been eliminated from the playoff hunt.

"After making this recommendation to ownership and receiving their approval, I met with Gabe today to inform him of our decision," Giants President Farhan Zaidi said in a statement. "He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend."

He'd been managing the team for four seasons. He was hired in 2019 to replace Bruce Bochy. It was a tough act to follow Bochy, who was with the Giants for 13 seasons, leading them to three World Series.

Kapler's only winning season with the Giants was in 2021 when the Giants won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West title.

Kapler previously managed the Philadelphia Phillies. He also worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers' from 2014-17 as director of player development with the former general manager Farhan Zaidi, the current president of baseball operations, according to the MLB.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.