SF Giants home opener one day away; fans and businesses alike get ready

The Brief The SF Giants play their home opener on Wednesday night. Their final preseason games are against Sultanes de Moneterrey from the Mexican League. Nearby businesses are excited too. Some business owners say the beginning of baseball season is a kick-start to the economy.



With only one day left until the San Francisco Giants home opener against the New York Yankees, the excitement is palpable not only for the teams and sports fans, but also for the businesses banking on a heavy flow of foot traffic in the area.

Final preseason game

There is one final preseason game Tuesday night as the Giants take on the Mexican league's Sultanes de Monterrey after winning Monday night's game 10-2.

Then on Wednesday, the Giants take on the Yankees for their Major League Baseball home opener. Fans are already snapping up tickets.

Kevin Gaines has deep ties to the game. His father, Joe Gaines, played for the Reds, Orioles and the Houston Colt .45's.

"Dad played for nine years. He played with the greats. Curt Flood, Vada Pinson, Frank Robinson," said Gaines.

Gaines said, as a fan, you can't miss this game.

"My wife didn't want me to come tomorrow, she wanted me to come Saturday," said Gaines. "But, if you're a fan, you gotta come to opening day, right? And he wouldn't sell me just one. So, I had to buy two tickets for tomorrow night, and two tickets for Saturday night."

Businesses ready to play ball

Momo's, across the street from the ballpark, is already booked for a private event by Netflix where the game will be playing. "As we like to say, it's Christmas come early here anytime it's opening day," Scott Morton said. "But, this one is certainly going to bring a few more presents under the tree."

Momo's owner said the season kickstarts the local economy.

This season may bring a bonus, with opening night on Wednesday, then a more traditional day game on Friday and another game on Saturday, all against a team that brings out the fans.

"We're doing amounts in revenue in three days that we have not surpassed in the last six months," Morton said.

That's music to the ears to the new kids on the block, Quik Dog, which opened in November, and has been preparing for months for Wednesday.

"This is the day that we've been waiting for," said Josh Harris. "Building this restaurant and opening this restaurant, taking it day by day, we're finally at opening day."

Quik Dog's owner said while this may be its first MLB season, it won't be the last.

"It's rooted in the memories that I have growing up here. Gong to Clown Alley, going to Doggie Diner, going to Bill's. This is not a caricature of those places," said Harris. "This is a place opening in 2025 that will be loved by generations to come."

Wednesday is the first of at least 81 home games. Fans and businesses are hoping the Giants will take it deep into the postseason to keep the excitement here going.

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