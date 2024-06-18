Willie Mays dies: Giants legend and MLB Hall of Famer was 93

Willie Mays, the electrifying "Say Hey Kid" whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.

Mays' family and the Giants jointly announced his death on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants wrote of the Giants legend and Hall of Famer on social media, "It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays Passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93."

"My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones," said Michael Mays. "I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood."

Just yesterday, Mays said he would not be able to attend a Negro League tribute game in Alabama due to his ailing health.

"I'm not able to get to Birmingham this year but will follow the game back here in the Bay Area," Mays told the Chronicle. "My heart will be with all of you who are honoring the Negro League ballplayers, who should always be remembered, including all my teammates on the Black Barons. I wanted to thank Major League Baseball, the Giants, the Cardinals and all the fans who'll be at Rickwood or watching the game. It'll be a special day, and I hope the kids will enjoy it and be inspired by it."

The Giants and the Cardinals are set to face off at Rickwood Field this week to pay tribute to Mays as well as the Negro Leagues.

Mays started his career in the 1950s, when he played in the Negro League for the Birmingham Black Barons. He went on to play for the Giants until the early 1970s.

Mays finished his career with 660 home runs, which ranks sixth all-time in MLB history. He ranks 12th all-time for hits with 3,293 and RBIs with 1,903.

Word of his death came as the Giants were playing the Chicago Cubs.

Major League Baseball reacted on X saying, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the most exciting all-around players in the history of our sport. Mays was a two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In commemoration of "The Catch" as perhaps the most famous play in the history of the Fall Classic, the World Series MVP Award was named in his honor in 2017."

A more complete statement was issued by MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr.:

"All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began. Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.

"Just as his career was ascending, Willie served his country in the U.S. Army in 1952 and 1953. As the 1954 NL MVP, he led the Giants to victory in the World Series, in which he made one of the most memorable plays ever with ‘The Catch’ in the deep center field of the Polo Grounds."

The statement continues:

"And yet his incredible achievements and statistics do not begin to describe the awe that came with watching Willie Mays dominate the game in every way imaginable. We will never forget this true Giant on and off the field. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Willie’s family, his friends across our game, Giants fans everywhere, and his countless admirers across the world.

"Thursday’s game at historic Rickwood Field was designed to be a celebration of Willie Mays and his peers. With sadness in our hearts, it will now also serve as a national remembrance of an American who will forever remain on the short list of the most impactful individuals our great game has ever known."

Across the Bay, the Oakland A's sent their condolences. "We join the entire baseball community in mourning the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays. Our hearts go out to the Mays family and all of his loved ones."

This is a breaking news story. We will update with the latest information as we learn more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.