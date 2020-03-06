SF health officials advise residents to avoid large gatherings to slow spread of coronavirus

San Francisco city leaders are advancing a set of recommendations to slow the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Among the recommendations, the city is urging those in vulnerable populations to avoid large public gatherings and for employers to limit non-essential travel, and the city is urging organizers of large public events, including concerts and sporting events to cancel.

The city's sf72.org- AlertSF notification has sent out a text message advising canceling non-essential community events for the next two weeks.

City leaders said as of Friday afternoon there were no new confirmed cases in the city, beyond the man in his 90s and woman in her 40s who were confirmed Thursday. KTVU has confirmed one of those patients is receiving care Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Local school officials also said they are looking to update families about Lowell High School. Lowell was closed Friday, as school officials said staff members were undertaking an enhanced cleaning.

No word of any more students impacted by COVID-19, and no word if the one child who has a family member who tested positive has shown any symptoms.

Weekend events are canceled and the district is saying it will notify families if the school will reopen Monday.

Advertisement

In the Financial District, at least one landlord at a major property is saying a worker in the building is self-quarantining after possible contact with someone who has coronavirus. Building owners said they will be giving the building a thorough cleaning.

San Francisco's District Attorney toured some of the city's Chinese American-owned businesses talking with local merchants about a recent uptick in racist incidents and discrimination.

Don't forget to download the new KTVU mobile app

"We are committed to following up on any reports we get of criminal activity we get related to people's country of origin or perceived health status," said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Some business leaders say they've experienced a major drop in business as concerns about the virus swirl.

The message from merchants: follow hygiene guidelines laid out by the health department, and don't avoid Chinatown or any one particular part of the city.

"It's open for business, San Francisco is open for business," said Larry Yee from the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. "But, you've got to take your precautions. Just hoping everyone stays calm."

SFMTA posted new photos to its social media showing crews cleaning Muni buses and trains. The city is now asking those looking for updates about the progress of COVID-19 in the city to text: COVID19SF to 888-777.