SF man arrested for hijacking city bus, taking it on a wild ride

article

Police in San Francisco say they have arrested a man for allegedly hijacking a Muni bus and then crashing it into multiple cars on Friday night.

Officers said 36-year-old Rickey Dancy allegedly assaulted a Muni bus driver before taking control of the bus.

The driver and passengers on board were able to get off the bus before Dancy took off driving.

Dancy drove the bus through the Mission, before officers found the missing bus near Mission and 18th streets.

SEE MORE: Drivers could pay by the mile to use Bay Area freeways under transit idea

He eventually crashed the bus into multiple cars. Dancy jumped out of the bus while it was still moving and ran away.

A police officer jumped onto the moving bus and safely stopped it before it drove into oncoming traffic.

Officers chased Dancy down and arrested him for disturbing the peace on Muni, damaging Muni property and vandalism among other charges. He was booked into San Franciso county jail.



