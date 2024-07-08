The top candidates for San Francisco mayor are facing off Monday night for the third debate of this election cycle. It's the final planned debate, for now. Supervisor and candidate Aaron Peskin will not be there.

The debate will be the next opportunity for candidates to plead their case for the job.

In the prior two meetings, candidates took shots at Mayor London Breed's leadership by addressing problems with housing, open air drug use and downtown recovery.

The top five candidates, and those invited to the debate, are Mayor Breed, attorney Mark Ferrell, Philanthropist Daniel Lurie and supervisors Asha Safai and Peskin.

Supervisor Peskin announced last month he would skip this debate.

In a letter published to X, he says the hosting organizations, Stop Crime SF, Stop Crime Action and ConnectedSF, are funded by a group called "Neighbors for a Better San Francisco."

Peskin says that group has already endorsed some of his opponents and called the debate "moot" if the sponsoring organizations follow suit.

"These published endorsements make it all but inevitable that Stop Crime SF/Stop Crime Action will make the same endorsements as its parent organization," said Peskin on his X post.

Stop Crime SF responded directly to Peskin's letter, also on X.

"We were under the impression that you were a candidate for the office of mayor for all San Franciscans," the letter said.

"We are so sorry to hear from your letter that is not the case, and that you wish to deny hundreds of voters the opportunity to engage with you in person and thousands of viewers from hearing from you when the debate is broadcast on television and social media."

"We will make no endorsements in the mayor’s race. We hope this corrects at least some of the misconceptions in your letter."

Each of the other four candidates are expected to attend Monday's debate.

It will start at 7 p.m. According to Stop Crime Action's website, it will take place from a "facility in Golden Gate Park."

KTVU is a media partner to the debate. It will broadcast live on KTVU Plus and YouTube. Reporter Amber Lee will serve as a moderator.