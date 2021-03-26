SF: Mobile teams to vaccinate to 1,000 residents at Chinatown senior living facilities

San Francisco is sending mobile vaccination teams to senior living facilities in Chinatown to boost vaccination rates.

The city hopes to vaccinate up to 1,000 seniors and eligible community members at Ping Yuen, and other housing facilities in Chinatown over the next two weeks.

San Francisco has implemented mobile vaccination clinics and teams to reach communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Since the start of the city's mobile vaccination program, approximately 2,000-3,000 vaccines have been administered to residents in the Bayview, Tenderloin, Excelsior, Mission, Chinatown, and Western Addition.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

The program mainly serves residents in neighborhoods with limited access to healthcare providers or pharmacies.

Advertisement

"Specifically, the mobile vaccination teams serve homebound adults, senior living facilities, people served by behavioral health programs, and people experiencing homelessness in high-risk congregate living facilities," the city said in a statement.

City officials 80% of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 40% of the San Francisco Department of Public Health's vaccine allocation has gone to the Asian population compared with 32% of citywide vaccinations, and 25% of the DPH vaccine allocation has gone to the Latinx population compared with 11% of citywide vaccinations.