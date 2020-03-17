SF school district, nonprofit seek donations for meal service, other actions during closures

article

San Francisco Unified School District and its non-profit partner are asking the community for donations to support its response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which includes running meal distribution sites starting Tuesday.

With schools closed for at least the next three weeks amid a regionwide shelter-in-place order, providing meals is estimated to cost SFUSD at least $314,000 above federal reimbursements for school meals.

Meals will be handed out for free to all children 18 and younger at eight sites between 9-10 a.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, the program will expand to 14 sites, and Thursday and all future days during the closures will have 18 sites.

No ID or proof of school enrollment is required, but a child must be present during the pickup, according to the district. A list of the pickup sites can be found at https://www.sfusd.edu/services/health-wellness/nutrition-school-meals.

The district and its partner Spark* SF Public Schools are asking for monetary donations for the goals of providing the meals, as well as cleaning and preparing school sites in time for the campuses to reopen, and expanding technology options for students during the closures.

"We are anticipating numerous additional costs related to COVID-19, some of which will not be covered by state and local funding," SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews said in a news release. "At the same time we are preparing to reopen, we are working together to provide essential services to our students, families and staff while schools are closed."

People wishing to donate can visit sparkssfpublicschools.org/donate or text "4SFUSD" to 44321.