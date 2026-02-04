SF schools could be headed for first strike in 47 years

San Francisco educators and support staff could go on strike next week, which would mark the first time in 47 years that educators in the district walked out.

The San Francisco Unified School District's key proposals are a 6% pay increase over three years, plus fully paid family benefits. Negotiations fell apart over serious take-backs.

The Superintendent met with reporters before the Tuesday evening school board meeting.

"I know we're really close. We just need to discuss and hammer out a few more items. I know that we will be able to do that," said SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su.

There's just one catch. After nearly a year of negotiations, the teachers have voted to strike.

"My number one goal is to get our labor partners back to the table so that we can continue the conversation," said Su.

One highly educated aerospace engineer who teaches public school physics for the love of it says this saving millions of district funds for later, when the district has needs now, is unwise.

"We're in unprecedented times in education. I think they're talking about saving these extra millions for a rainy day, and it's pouring rain right now in education," said Rachel Herrera.

To get those raises and fully-paid medical benefits, what would teachers have to give up that's worth a strike?

"Granting certain things that we're asking for at the expense of taking away things like retirement," said Ms. Herrera.

That's why the Superintendent asked the Board of Education for a broad mandate to do things, spend money and make deals she otherwise would have to bring before the board. That includes whether to keep schools open if she can or close them if she cannot. "If all of our schools are closed, we will not be able to get reimbursed for education that day and that ranges from seven to ten million dollars a day," said the Superintendent.

The Superintendent says the district's offer is a good deal for teachers, staff and students, but it's drawing a lot of ire from teachers, staff and students.

"This meeting to vote on a resolution to negotiate in bad faith with no prior notice to families and students is just plain wrong," said one student.

"The focus is on PR spin instead of putting together an offer and insuring our educators can focus on the well-being of our students. We don't want to strike," said one educator.

"We're sacrificing the same children that could not go to school during COVID, that could not have the proper resources because of our budget crisis. These are the same children that we continue to neglect," said one remote site worker.

"We have money in the reserves that are intended for these kinds of moments," said another educator.



Nonetheless, in a narrow vote, the school board granted Superintendent the requested wide range of powers. She can now decide to keep schools open even if the educators go on strike.

A decision of whether to strike is expected Wednesday, after a fact-finding report from the Public Employment Relations Board is released. That report could offer a way for the two parties to come to an agreement.

