Jason Brock faces backlash after waving Pride flag during national anthem at Warriors game

The Brief San Francisco singer Jason Brock has received hundreds of hateful messages after waving a Pride flag while singing the national anthem at Chase Center. Brock said the performance during the Golden State Warriors' Pride celebration was rehearsed and requested by the team following a similar, well-received 2024 appearance at a Giants game. Despite online criticism claiming players were mocking him, Brock said he felt no disrespect from the team and intended only to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.



A local singer says he is surprised and saddened after facing intense online backlash for waving a Pride flag while performing the national anthem during the Golden State Warriors' Pride celebration.

Singer faces backlash

What they're saying:

Jason Brock of San Francisco performed Thursday night at Chase Center, but video of his performance quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism from viewers upset that he held up a Pride flag while singing.

"Most hurtful is that people telling me I destroyed the national anthem... that I should not have done that," Brock said.

The online backlash included social media posts criticizing the absence of an American flag, with one post from "brickcenter" reading: "gay guy singing the national anthem and what happens? He waves the pride flag. What about the American flag This is what happens America crazy. It's already started."

Brock said he has received hundreds of negative messages, with more continuing to pour in.

"This is a lot of hate to be taking in," Brock said. "I'm getting direct messages, comments, even people emailing me, finding my email."

Performance was planned, singer says

Dig deeper:

Brock noted that waving the flag during a performance was not new for him.

He previously waved a Pride flag while singing for the San Francisco Giants' Pride celebration in 2024, an idea he said was his own and received no negative feedback at the time.

According to Brock, Thursday's performance at the Warriors game was planned and rehearsed ahead of time.

"The team asked me—we'd love for you to do that again, so I was like great. I'll do it," Brock said.

Addressing online speculation that Warriors players were laughing at him during the anthem, Brock said he has no reason to believe any members of the team disrespected him. Instead, he described the moment on the court as empowering.

"It felt natural. It felt good, like powerful," he said.

Show of solidarity:

Brock, who has also performed the national anthem at a Valkyries game, noted that he does not always wave a Pride flag during his appearances.

Thursday night's gesture was meant specifically to honor the LGBTQ+ community for the team's designated Pride Night.

"I didn't mean any disrespect to the anthem. I only meant to embrace everyone," Brock said.

Brock said he plans to continue singing the national anthem and, at times, waving the Pride flag during performances, adding that he hopes the Warriors will invite him back.

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Warriors declined to comment on the situation.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com, text/leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AmberKTVU.Tiktok @amberleenews