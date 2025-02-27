SF Stern Grove's Trocadero Clubhouse repairs complete, ready for reservations

article

Repairs are complete at the Trocadero Clubhouse at Sigmund Stern Grove in San Francisco after a massive tree damaged the historic landmark in a storm nearly two years ago. City officials say they are now accepting reservations for events at the venue starting April 1.

San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department this week announced that extensive repairs, at a cost of $2.5 million, have been completed and that the venue is available for weddings and other celebrations.

Historic venue

The backstory:

The Trocadero was built in 1892. In 2022, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved the Trocadero's status as a San Francisco Designated Landmark. Its last major renovation was in 1986 due to extensive use and weathering, according to the SF Rec and Park website.

You may recall in March 2023, an 85-foot eucalyptus tree toppled on the 133-year-old building during a particularly stormy winter in the Bay Area. The clubhouse's roof was partially crushed, triggering the building's indoor sprinkler system causing a deluge that led to water damage. The building had to be red-tagged because of both water and structural damage.

At the time, it wasn't even clear if the historic site could even be saved.

Restored glory

Funding for the repairs was made available through Rec and Park's general fund, officials said. A Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement is expected, officials said.

The Trocadero's architecture dates back to the Victorian-era, specifically the ornate Stick-Eastlake style. According to officials, the building has the distinction of being the city's last intact example of a 19th-century roadhouse. If you can imagine, dancing and gambling at roulette tables are part of the Trocadero's storied history.

The city used preservation contractors with Architectural Resources Group Conservation Services to restore the building to its original condition. Officials said the contractors saved as much original material as possible in order to replicate and match the original detailing.

What they're saying:

"Trocadero Clubhouse in Stern Grove is more than just a historic building—it's been an important gathering place for Sunset District families for generations," said District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio. "I want to thank Rec and Park and Public Works for ensuring that the Trocadero and its legacy can live on for future generations. This restoration is a reminder of the strength and resilience of our neighborhood."

Looking ahead, the Trocadero Clubhouse is now ready to host weddings, birthday parties and other special events. "The clubhouse is a vital part of San Francisco’s cultural heritage and ensuring we could restore it to its former glory was critical," said Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "This project was a testament to our commitment to preserving spaces that honor our City’s history and providing inviting spaces that unite communities."

"The Trocadero Clubhouse has stood for more than a century and now is ready to serve future generations," added SF Public Works Director Carla Short.

For more information on how to reserve the venue, you can follow this link.

