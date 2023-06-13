San Francisco supervisor introduces new ban on guns in public places

article

San Francisco city leaders say they are taking new steps to protect the people who live there from gun violence. This effectively means is a new ban on firearms in places where people regularly get together, including parks, churches and supermarkets. Following a series of shootings over the last several days in the city, a supervisor has now drafted new gun regulations barring guns from public places like parks.

The stories have become all too common in San Francisco as well as the rest of the country, an armed individual opening fire, killing or injuring multiple people at gatherings. In just the last week nine people were injured at a mass shooting at a block party in the mission, three more at a nightclub.

Guns are already illegal on city property and at public gatherings, but now Supervisor Catherine Stefani says she wants to broaden that ban. "Today I am introducing landmark legislation banning the possession of firearms in sensitive places across the city in response to the Supreme Court's decision in the Bruen case," said Supervisor Stefani.

Supervisor Stefani says the new legislation follows a 2022 Supreme Court decision broadening the ability for citizens to carry concealed firearms.

City Attorney David Chiu worked with the supervisor to draft the new legislation. "Because people need to be able to go to a block party safely, they should be able to go to a restaurant or a supermarket safely," said City Attorney Chiu. "Families should be able to go to parks safely."

The new law would bar firearms from election facilities, restaurants, houses of worship, parks and other public gathering spots. Park visitors in San Francisco today said they like the idea. "I am one of those people that feels safer away from guns," said Rachel Brown. "So, for me any kind of ban especially in public spaces I'm definitely going to support."

"So, when you get groups together, you never know," said Sean McCarthy. "Especially young men, I raised two of them, you never know what they're going to do. Right? Kid did the shooting down in the Mission a couple days ago, right? You never really know what provoked that. But I think crowds have something in the process."

Longtime advocates against gun violence say they support the ban, saying people need to feel safe in their communities. "When you got supermarkets, churches, you got playgrounds you got just open air spots where people are just supposed to be having a good time, and they fear for their lives because at any moment somebody could pull out a gun," said Rudy Corpuz from United Playaz.

The supervisor introduced the new legislation on Tuesday. It will go to a series of committees and is expected to be voted on before the summer recess at the end of July.

