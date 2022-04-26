SF supes to vote on whether to keep JFK Drive car free

JFK Drive in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park hasn't seen cars in nearly two years-- and that could become permanent.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday plan to vote on the legislation brought by Mayor London Breed at a special joint meeting with SFMTA to keep the 1.5-mile stretch of road car free, which it has been since April 2020 because of the pandemic.

Ahead of that meeting, there’s a rally planned outside City Hall to support the idea, with many safe walking and biking advocates set to attend.

They say before the road from Kezar Drive to Transverse Drive was close, it was on the city’s list of most dangerous streets because there were so many crashes and most of the traffic was people cutting through Golden Gate Park not using it.

There is also competing legislation that will be heard on Tuesday but not voted on yet.

In that plan, some supervisors want to bring back traffic to about two-thirds of the stretch that has been closed.