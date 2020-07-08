SF tech CEO apologizes for racist rant aimed at Asian family

A man captured on video berating an Asian family with racial slurs inside a Carmel Valley restaurant has been identified as tech CEO Michael Lofthouse.

Lofthouse is the head of Solid8, a San Francisco-based cloud computing company.

He was seen on video harassing Jordan Chan and her family who were out celebrating a birthday this past weekend at Bernardus, USA Today reports.

Lofthouse, who was sitting across from the family, began taunting them saying "Trump's going to [expletive] you," and [expletive] Asian piece of [expletive]!

A waitress then intervenes and yells, "No, you do not talk to our guests like that. Get out of here."

Several days after the incident, Lofthouse issued a statement apologizing for his actions.

"My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family," he wrote.

Solid8 has yet to issue a statement on the matter.